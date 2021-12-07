The ability of Indian companies to service their debt improved in the quarter ended 30 September, helped by a rise in earnings and low interest rates to some extent.

While even smaller companies could deleverage their balance sheets, some industries struggled to service debt.

A Mint analysis of 69 companies in BSE Midcap and 662 in BSE Smallcap showed interest coverage ratio (ICR), a measure of how easily a company can pay interest of their debt from earnings, improved to a multi-year high in September quarter. The ICR of midcaps rose to 3.75 times from 2.30 times in the preceding three months and 2.12 times a year ago. Similarly, for smallcaps, ICR jumped to 3.38 times from 2.83 times in the June quarter and 2.71 times a year ago. The analysis excludes banks, insurance and financial services (BFSI) and oil and gas firms.

The ratio is derived by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization with its interest cost.

According to Shamsher Dewan, vice-president and group head of rating company ICRA Ltd, the overall improvement in ICR was on account of expansion in operating profit as the demand situation improved and a reduction in interest costs, given the lower interest rate regime and the general deleveraging trend across most sectors. This indicates a general improvement in these entities’ credit profiles, adding that sectors that reported improvement in credit metrics over the past year include iron and steel, textiles and capital goods.

However, for smaller firms, he thinks, the improvement in ICR was primarily driven by the improvement in absolute operating profit and not much by lower interest costs. “While many companies have deleveraged post-covid, the headwinds of commodity inflation, energy price hikes and supply-chain disruptions are exerting pressure on cash flows and thereby increasing reliance on borrowings to some extent again," Dewan added.

Others concur. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist of Care Ratings, said, “Since the overall quantum of borrowing has come down, interest cost has declined as well. Interest rates have not come down per se, and in some cases, it could have gone up for smaller firms," he said.

In fiscal 2021, India Inc. reported an overall reduction in aggregate debt levels, despite earnings erosion in the first few months. Sectors battered by the pandemic such as aviation, hotels, retail, gems and jewellery and ports, reported a rise in borrowings in FY21 to offset cash-flow pressures. Commodity-oriented sectors such as metals and mining, chemicals, cement and steel, where earnings were supported by stable demand and firm realizations, were able to reduce overall debt levels.

Data showed interest outgo costs of midcaps declined 6% in the September quarter compared to an increase of 1.49% in the year-ago period. For smallcaps, interest outgo costs were down 5.52%.

Abhishek Bhattacharya, senior director and head-large corporate ratings, India Ratings & Research (Fitch Group), said lower interest burden for debt-heavy firms aided in deleveraging aggressively in the past few quarters. “Commodity heavyweights in steel, as well as non-ferrous sectors, have been able to de-lever rapidly, helped by the commodity super-cycle, while some in infrastructure and auto sectors have benefited from aggressive cost-control strategies. In addition, marginal demand pickup in telecom and power aided coverage improvement. Also, the three most covid- impacted sectors—aviation, hospitality and retailing—were also able to turn around in the September quarter, he added.

