Small firms in better position  to  repay  debt

According to Shamsher Dewan, vice-president and group head of rating company ICRA Ltd, the overall improvement in ICR was on account of expansion in operating profit as the demand situation improved and a reduction in interest costs, given the lower interest rate regime and the general deleveraging trend across most sectors. This indicates a general improvement in these entities’ credit profiles, adding that sectors that reported improvement in credit metrics over the past year include iron and steel, textiles and capital goods.