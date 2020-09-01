The hospitality industry will never be the same again, that is absolutely clear, Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal said

Small the new big for hotels post-pandemic: Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal

2 min read . 06:46 PM IST

Axel Threlfall , Joshua Franklin , Reuters

'Small hotels are going to be in vogue. In my view, small is going to be the new big, wherein people will rethink a lot about going back to that 1,000-room hotel versus going to a 40-room niche hotel,' says Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal