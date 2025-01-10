Companies
Why smart appliances have VCs hooked
Samiksha Goel 4 min read 10 Jan 2025, 01:07 PM IST
Summary
- Over the past six to twelve months, VCs have backed about half a dozen startups making smart kitchen appliances
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU : For consumer brands, smart appliances are the next big thing. And venture capitalists are looking to seize the day by betting on new companies making everything from smart chimneys and hobs to artificial intelligence (AI)- powered cooking assistants and internet-of-things (IoT)- enabled products.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less