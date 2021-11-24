Smartworks leases 300 seats to Teva Pharma in suburban Mumbai

“As more and more companies are planning to re-start work-from-office, we are seeing a trend of firms trying out co-working spaces to control costs and maintain flexibility as the co-working option provides flexibility to manage floor strength. Co-working spaces are mostly furnished with basic facilities. These are plug-and-play spaces, wherein the companies can start working from day one," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix and IndexTap.