Bengaluru: Smartworks on Tuesday said it has provided around 600 seats to US-based Ocwen Financial Services, in Mumbai and Pune, as enterprises move towards managed office workspaces.

"In the current scenario, Enterprises are re-assessing their existing conventional office spaces and long-tenured leases. They are opting for managed office spaces for workplace flexibility, tech-enabled work environment, optimal utilization of space as the means for a reduction in cash outflows, agility and an enhanced office experience," said Neetish Sarda, founder of Smartworks.

Smartworks members use 'SW Super App' to book meeting rooms, order food, give feedback, and book flexi-desks, among other services and amenities without using the communal touch screens, the company said.

SP Ravi, president- India and Manila operations, Ocwen Financial Services said, "With companies reimagining work, Smartworks is well suited to cater to our needs. Their digitally enabled ecosystem focused on contactless services fits the need of the hour as it enables a safe and hassle-free workspace for employees. We are excited about this association as it offers us access to multiple prime office locations, room to expand, world-class infrastructure and takes away the stress of managing a workspace during such unprecedented times."

Smartworks said it offers fully managed, tech-enabled office spaces with flexibility and no upfront capex. It has a footprint of about 4 million sq ft and 31 centres across nine cities. “Owing to the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, corporates are actively evaluating flex spaces as a potential solution, that allows them to save their capex and yet achieve their office space requirements. The partnership between Ocwen Financial Services and Smartworks has fructified as Ocwen had very clear real estate objectives, and Smartworks was able to offer flexible enterprise solutions to cater to them," said Gautam Saraf, MD, Cushman & Wakefield Mumbai and New Business.

