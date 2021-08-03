Smartworks provides 600 seats to Ocwen Financial Services

Smartworks said it offers fully managed, tech-enabled office spaces with flexibility and no upfront capex. It has a footprint of about 4 million sq ft and 31 centres across nine cities. “Owing to the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, corporates are actively evaluating flex spaces as a potential solution, that allows them to save their capex and yet achieve their office space requirements. The partnership between Ocwen Financial Services and Smartworks has fructified as Ocwen had very clear real estate objectives, and Smartworks was able to offer flexible enterprise solutions to cater to them," said Gautam Saraf, MD, Cushman & Wakefield Mumbai and New Business.