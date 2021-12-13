BENGALURU : Managed office space provider Smartworks said it has launched ‘Smartworks Technology Services’, a building operating platform and workspace management SaaS product, targeted at landlords and organizations. It will invest $25 million in the new arm.

The new product will integrate technology with flexibility, safety, privacy and security while prioritising employee health and productivity. The platform will allow landlords to manage their office assets more efficiently.

Smartworks said it has appointed Anuj Nangpal as the chief executive officer to head this new venture. Nangpal will also serve as chief information officer at Smartworks and will oversee digital transformation for business growth.

With Smartworks’ technology services, companies can seamlessly manage their office space by improving speed, productivity and operational efficiencies. The offerings will enable enterprises to make faster and smarter data-based real estate decisions such as space allocation, optimization and utilization, and transformation of their employees' overall office experience.

“Technology has been at the core of our managed offices since our inception and will now serve as a key enabler towards spearheading our enterprise-focused workspace solutions to the next level of growth. We are excited to step into new business horizons and offer these SaaS platforms to organizations globally to manage all their real estate needs. Built in-house for improved performance and efficiency, our 400+ clients are already benefiting from these technology solutions. Additionally, these SaaS solutions have also been sold to external enterprise clients," said Neetish Sarda, Founder Smartworks.

Anuj Nangpal, CEO, Smartworks Technology Services, said, "As a leader in the managed office space, Smartworks has built a profitable business model that is redefining the future of work. Uniquely positioned to capitalise on the changing workspace dynamics, we aim to build on the company's existing strengths while identifying new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Smartworks also plans to hire over 100 employees in the next two years.

