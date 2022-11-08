ftcash is one of India's fastest-growing financial technology companies with an aim to empower over 60 million micro-merchants and small businesses by bridging the lending gap with accessible loans. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company was founded in 2015 by Sanjeev Chandak, Deepak Kothari and Vaibhav Lodha. As a responsible lender, it uses proprietary algorithm to analyse creditworthiness and offer underserved MSMEs, including retailers, pharmacies, garment stores, automobile shops and mom-and-pop stores, with institutional finance. The company has partnerships with Northern Arc, Ugro and Ambit for providing credit offerings to their customers.