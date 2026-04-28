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Snabbit raises $56 million in Series D; valuation doubles to $360 million

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read28 Apr 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Snabbit is a quick-service platform that connects urban households to trained, verified house help on demand.
Snabbit is a quick-service platform that connects urban households to trained, verified house help on demand.
Summary

Snabbit has raised $56 million in a Series D round, doubling its valuation to $360 million as it sharpens its city-level focus and experiments with new categories.

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Quick home services startup Snabbit has raised $56 million as part of its Series D round, co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments' (MAVI), Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments (BII).

Quick home services startup Snabbit has raised $56 million as part of its Series D round, co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments' (MAVI), Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments (BII).

New investors on the company’s captable include MAVI, global marketplace investor FJ Labs and Susquehanna VC.

New investors on the company’s captable include MAVI, global marketplace investor FJ Labs and Susquehanna VC.

“This round is really a mandate to build for the long-term,” said company founder and chief executive Aayush Agarwal in an interview with Mint. “It's about deepening our presence in existing markets, launching in new micro markets in cities we're live in and experimenting and launching new categories that increase the customer's wallet share.”

Also Read | Snabbit in talks to raise $100-120 million amid home services boom

India’s home services market was estimated at around $60 billion in FY25 and is projected to grow to nearly $100 billion by 2030, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. With online penetration at 0.8%—expected to rise to 1.3% by FY30—the opportunity lies in digitizing a largely offline sector, where Snabbit competes with Urban Company and Pronto.

Valuation surge

The new round comes just five months after BII led Snabbit's $30 million Series C with a $15 million cheque. The company’s valuation has doubled to around $360 million, up from $180 million at the time of its Series C.

“It's obviously extending our runway from 18 months to around 3.5 to 4 years,” Agarwal said.

Category tailwinds

Home services is emerging as a venture capital hotspot, driven by rising urbanization and consumers’ growing preference to outsource routine tasks. The trend is reinforced by a new workforce cohort shaped by quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, IPO-bound Zepto and Blinkit.

Snabbit has also entered a new category—home cooking—currently available in only one of the Bengaluru localities it services.

“We've already scaled this to 200 jobs a day,” said Agarwal. “The idea is to be very measured and not recklessly expand.”

Also Read | India’s next 10-minute delivery? Domestic workers on demand

Profit push

Snabbit claims that some of its initial micromarkets entered at launch are likely to show signs of profitability in the coming quarter. Micromarkets are hyperlocal clusters within a city where on-demand home services companies concentrate worker density to minimize travel time between jobs and improve completion rates.

While Agarwal declined to name specific micromarkets, he said this would happen across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“It will not just be one micromarket — it will be a spring of them one after another because we will focus on structural profitability as opposed to optical profitability.”

The company currently operates across 140 micromarkets in the Mumbai metropolitan region, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Its immediate focus remains deepening its presence in the five cities where it already operates.

Snabbit says it has cut per-order burn by 50% as it prioritises density over rapid geographic expansion.

Also Read | Drinking water, cooling breaks: What delivery persons seek as heat protections

“We're focusing on density, depth over breadth,” Agarwal said. “We're increasing the number of experts, activating more customers and retaining them, driving more jobs for customer in the form of higher frequency.”

A tighter focus on existing geographies has also helped reduce customer acquisition costs—the company’s single largest spend. In the last four months alone, Snabbit claims to have reduced these costs by 65%.

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Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsSnabbit raises $56 million in Series D; valuation doubles to $360 million

Snabbit raises $56 million in Series D; valuation doubles to $360 million

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read28 Apr 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Snabbit is a quick-service platform that connects urban households to trained, verified house help on demand.
Snabbit is a quick-service platform that connects urban households to trained, verified house help on demand.
Summary

Snabbit has raised $56 million in a Series D round, doubling its valuation to $360 million as it sharpens its city-level focus and experiments with new categories.

Gift this article

Quick home services startup Snabbit has raised $56 million as part of its Series D round, co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments' (MAVI), Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments (BII).

Quick home services startup Snabbit has raised $56 million as part of its Series D round, co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments' (MAVI), Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments (BII).

New investors on the company’s captable include MAVI, global marketplace investor FJ Labs and Susquehanna VC.

New investors on the company’s captable include MAVI, global marketplace investor FJ Labs and Susquehanna VC.

“This round is really a mandate to build for the long-term,” said company founder and chief executive Aayush Agarwal in an interview with Mint. “It's about deepening our presence in existing markets, launching in new micro markets in cities we're live in and experimenting and launching new categories that increase the customer's wallet share.”

Also Read | Snabbit in talks to raise $100-120 million amid home services boom

India’s home services market was estimated at around $60 billion in FY25 and is projected to grow to nearly $100 billion by 2030, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. With online penetration at 0.8%—expected to rise to 1.3% by FY30—the opportunity lies in digitizing a largely offline sector, where Snabbit competes with Urban Company and Pronto.

Valuation surge

The new round comes just five months after BII led Snabbit's $30 million Series C with a $15 million cheque. The company’s valuation has doubled to around $360 million, up from $180 million at the time of its Series C.

“It's obviously extending our runway from 18 months to around 3.5 to 4 years,” Agarwal said.

Category tailwinds

Home services is emerging as a venture capital hotspot, driven by rising urbanization and consumers’ growing preference to outsource routine tasks. The trend is reinforced by a new workforce cohort shaped by quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, IPO-bound Zepto and Blinkit.

Snabbit has also entered a new category—home cooking—currently available in only one of the Bengaluru localities it services.

“We've already scaled this to 200 jobs a day,” said Agarwal. “The idea is to be very measured and not recklessly expand.”

Also Read | India’s next 10-minute delivery? Domestic workers on demand

Profit push

Snabbit claims that some of its initial micromarkets entered at launch are likely to show signs of profitability in the coming quarter. Micromarkets are hyperlocal clusters within a city where on-demand home services companies concentrate worker density to minimize travel time between jobs and improve completion rates.

While Agarwal declined to name specific micromarkets, he said this would happen across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“It will not just be one micromarket — it will be a spring of them one after another because we will focus on structural profitability as opposed to optical profitability.”

The company currently operates across 140 micromarkets in the Mumbai metropolitan region, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Its immediate focus remains deepening its presence in the five cities where it already operates.

Snabbit says it has cut per-order burn by 50% as it prioritises density over rapid geographic expansion.

Also Read | Drinking water, cooling breaks: What delivery persons seek as heat protections

“We're focusing on density, depth over breadth,” Agarwal said. “We're increasing the number of experts, activating more customers and retaining them, driving more jobs for customer in the form of higher frequency.”

A tighter focus on existing geographies has also helped reduce customer acquisition costs—the company’s single largest spend. In the last four months alone, Snabbit claims to have reduced these costs by 65%.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsSnabbit raises $56 million in Series D; valuation doubles to $360 million
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