Snapdeal reveals sales bounce before IPO

Snapdeal has refashioned itself to stand apart from its bigger competitors and focus on value-driven e-commerce. The company, whose other backers include eBay Inc. and Sequoia, recorded operating revenue of about ₹240 crore in the six months to Sept. 30. It reported an 82% jump in net merchandise value, a measure of sales volume, to ₹374 crore in this year’s fiscal second quarter versus the final quarter of last year.