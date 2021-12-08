Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Social commerce platform Stage3 raises 20 crore in pre-series-A round

Social commerce platform Stage3 raises 20 crore in pre-series-A round

The funds raised will be utilised in improving technology infrastructure, hiring talent and building data science capabilities, the company said.
1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Livemint

  • Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP, Let’s Venture and Stanford Angels co-led the funding round. The company’s existing investor, Blume Ventures, also participated in the round

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Fashion focussed social commerce start-up Stage3 has raised 20 crores in a pre-series A round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP along with Let’s Venture and Stanford Angels.

NEW DELHI : Fashion focussed social commerce start-up Stage3 has raised 20 crores in a pre-series A round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP along with Let’s Venture and Stanford Angels.

The New Delhi based company’s existing investor, Blume Ventures, also participated in the round. Other angel investors include Ananth Narayanan, founder, Mensa Brands, Dinesh Aggarwal, CEO of India Mart and Sashwat Nakhrani, co-founder of Bharat Pe.

The New Delhi based company’s existing investor, Blume Ventures, also participated in the round. Other angel investors include Ananth Narayanan, founder, Mensa Brands, Dinesh Aggarwal, CEO of India Mart and Sashwat Nakhrani, co-founder of Bharat Pe.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The funds raised will be utilised in improving technology infrastructure, hiring talent and building data science capabilities, the company said in a statement.

Stage3 is a social commerce marketplace for fashion and lifestyle products that use the plank of content and social interactions to drive commerce for independent fashion-focussed sellers. It offers a curated and discovery-led shopping experience interacting directly with over 1 million fashion influencers and 2 million small fashion entrepreneurs and brands. Gen-Zers and millennials make the bulk of their consumers.

It essentially connects small businesses to buyers.

Indian consumers are already moving to online shopping in an accelerated manner and as technology helps e-commerce companies to extend offline experience elements, the next big disruption in the e-commerce value chain will be driven by social commerce and user-generated recommendations, said Ankur Mittal, co-Founder, IPV.

The next generation of fashion commerce for Indians could be social, personalized and influencer led, said Sabena Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, Stage3. “Our AI-powered app will dramatically change how consumers shop by building a hyper-personalized feed reflecting their interests, personal style, size and brand preferences In addition they will be able to share their Wishlist, group shop with friends and directly connect with sellers," Puri said.

Stage3 expects to achieve an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $6-7 million by March 2022.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Here is how to save long-term capital gains tax on real ...

The rift opening up at Premji entities over edtech

Will anchor investors desert as mega IPO lock-ins expire?

Hope on the horizon for HUL, high valuations aside

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!