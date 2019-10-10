DealShare, a startup which social media to offers group-buying discounts on household items, said on Thursday it has raised $11 million in a Series A round led by venture capital firm Matrix Partners and US-based Falcon Edge Capital.

Partners of DST Global, impact investor Omidyar Network, and other angel investors also participated in the round.

Founded in September 2018, the social commerce startup focuses on middle and lower income population belonging to non-metro, Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, and claims to have over 3 lakh customers in Gujarat and Rajasthan, where it is currently present.

“We will expand to Maharashtra soon, and also see a huge opportunity in eastern India, which we are currently evaluating," said Vineet Rao, CEO and head of technology, DealShare, in a telephonic interview.

The fresh funds raised will be utilized for city expansion, developing artificial intelligence based solutions and an indigenous logistics network. DealShare will expand into 100 cities across more than 10 states in the next one year.

“We could not find a cheap and last-mile logistics solution, which led us to developing it in-house. In addition to our core business, the logistics business will also enhance our intellectual property (IP) and value addition," Rao added.

Navroz D. Udwadia, Co-Founder and Partner of Falcon Edge, said “DealShare brings together a focused assortment that is differentially procured. This, when coupled with the delight of discovery and a gamified shopping experience, drives robust repeat usage and cohort behavior. These factors coupled with creative, first principles driven fulfillment drive exciting unit economics."

Social commerce startups have seen rising investor interest over the past year or so, as these firms seek to tap into small-town India, which has large user bases, are coming online and using social media more than ever before.

Meesho, a platform that connects manufacturers with re-sellers, who eventually sell these products to users through social media platforms, raised $120 million in a funding round in August this year led by South African media and internet giant Naspers. Other firms include Mumbai-based Shop101 and Bengaluru-based GlowRoad. Shop101 last raised $11 million from Kalaari Capital and Unilever Ventures in December. GlowRoad raised $10 million in April in a round led by China’s CDH along with participation from existing investor Accel Partners.

Sequoia Capital’s accelerator program Surge, announced its second batch on Wednesday. This too had a social commerce startup- Chilibeli, which connects farmers, suppliers and consumers through the company’s network of agents to bring products to households