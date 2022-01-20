Social investment startup StockGro concludes Series A with $32 million

Commenting on the funding, BITKRAFT Ventures said, “The democratization of finance and investment is an important global theme that is re-defining the culture and values of younger generations. Nowhere is this​clearer than in India, where less than 2% of the population currently invests in the stock market. Gamification and competitions not only engage new and aspiring investors, but also drive superior educational outcomes with a "play & learn" product. StockGro has a unique opportunity to facilitate the transition of wealth into new asset classes, not just with stocks but also with its expansion into crypto and other assets, and we are proud to be working with Ajay on the front lines of this transformation."