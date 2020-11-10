Launching at this juncture in India makes sense for the company, as people are working from home and are looking for mediums to have conversations with other professionals virtually. While other established professional networks like LinkedIn is valuable for professional contacts and to search job listings, as a social platform it generates very little conversations between professionals, and often they are lacking in quality and relevance, says Sunbulli. Fishbowl sees an opportunity to plug this gap. Fishbowl’s market entry is predicated on high company and industry adoption levels as well as user engagement. According to company data, Fishbowl users spend an average of 15 minutes a day on the platform whereas on platforms like LinkedIn they typically spend 15 minutes a month. More than a million professionals have used Fishbowl and the platform has significant adoption levels by professionals from companies across industries like McKinsey, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Deloitte, Accenture, and JPMorgan Chase.