Social music app Humit raises pre-seed funding from Antler India

BENGALURU: Social music platform Humit on Monday said it has raised a pre-seed round of funding led by early-stage venture capital firm Antler India.

It also received co-investments from First Cheque led by Farooq Adam (co-founder, Fynd), and multiple angels such as Alagu Periyannan (CTO, Bluejeans), Sarath Sura (co-founder, Sierra Atlantic), Ankit Mathuria (CTO, Oyo Rooms), Gajendra Jangid (co-founder, CARS24), Kshitij Khandelwal (co-founder, Pixxel) among others.

Humit said it makes engaging with music a social-first experience by letting users share the most powerful moments from their favourite songs, create micro-communities and engage with fellow music lovers in completely new ways.

Unlike traditional streaming platforms that use algorithms to serve up recommendations, it relies on a community-driven approach where music is discovered and shared on user moderated channels called ‘stations’. The platform is currently home to over 500 stations created by users across 42 countries.

Founded last year by BITS Pilani graduates Rohit Ganapathy, Prithvi Sankar and Ishaan Negi, the idea of Humit took shape after the trio realised that existing social platforms used for sharing music were not ideal for audio consumption.

Humit also provides an audio-focused social media experience for Spotify users, with integrations across Apple Music, YouTube Music and SoundCloud currently in the works.

“…With Humit, we are decoding the nuances of sharing music recommendations with a friend, and what it means to be able to express yourself through your taste in music. This is a core desire, and what we believe will scale globally. A shared taste in music is known to be one of the best icebreakers and we are working on designing unique experiences around this," said Rohit Ganapathy, co-founder and head of product, Humit.

Prithvi Sankar, co-founder, Humit, said, “We are working on clever design and tech interventions that can lead to serendipitous ways of discovering some great music. We have several examples of super fans and folks who’ve never met each other before, building cross-border friendships by discovering each other’s music stations. This is truly rewarding to see and tells us we are onto something special."

Rajiv Srivatsa, partner at Antler, said, “Indian techpreneurs are ‘building in India, for the world’, which we believe will be one of the biggest trends to watch. Humit is pushing boundaries and setting up new social constructs around music that has the potential to change consumer behaviour and create a new category where none existed before."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.