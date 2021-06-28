Social music app Humit raises pre-seed funding from Antler India

“…With Humit, we are decoding the nuances of sharing music recommendations with a friend, and what it means to be able to express yourself through your taste in music. This is a core desire, and what we believe will scale globally. A shared taste in music is known to be one of the best icebreakers and we are working on designing unique experiences around this," said Rohit Ganapathy, co-founder and head of product, Humit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}