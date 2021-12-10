Social network Zorro raises $3.2 mn in seed funding

“There is always a risk of being trolled and targeted for the content you share. Hence there was a pressing need for a pseudonymous platform where people can have free-wheeling conversations without the fear of being judged. This is a great opportunity for us to be a part of this innovative platform which we expect has a potential to tap at least 10% of the total Indian population," said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, founder of 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.