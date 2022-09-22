SoftBank cuts valuation of IPO-bound Oyo to $2.7 billion

Oyo, formally known as Oravel Stays Ltd., filed a fresh round of financial documents with India’s market regulator on Monday as it plans for a stock-market debut after cost cuts and recovery in travel helped it reduce losses. The company expects approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for the public debut soon and aims to tap the market at a valuation of about $5 billion early next year, the people said. Oyo’s deliberations about its IPO aren’t final and its plans could still change, depending on market conditions.

