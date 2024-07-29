SoftBank eyes windfall as key portfolio companies line up IPOs
SummaryAt current IPO valuations, SoftBank is sitting on gains of $1 billion (including the part exits) each on Ola Electric and Firstcry. The value will change depending on stock movement after their IPOs.
Mumbai: SoftBank Investment Advisors, the Japanese tech-focused investment firm, is looking at a significant windfall from the Indian market as at least four of its portfolio companies prepare to go public this year, two persons with knowledge of the development said.