In an interview with Mint last August, SoftBank India Advisors’ managing partner Sumer Juneja had said that the firm has pulled out over $5.5 billion in exits from its India portfolio since it established its office in Mumbai in November 2018, of which around $1.5 billion was booked between 2022 and 2023. These came from selling partial stakes in companies such as Lenskart and Firstcry, and booking profits from listed companies such as Paytm, Zomato, Delhivery and Policybazaar.