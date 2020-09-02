His dream was to turn Unacademy into a unicorn before his 30th birthday. He did

Unacademy now has 30 million registered users and 350,000 paying subscribers, almost four times as many as in February. The platform has more than 18,000 registered educators.Munjal started Unacademy as a hobby on YouTube in 2010 when he began offering Java coding lessons while still an engineering student. He became one of the most-followed people on Quora for questions about computer science. He founded and sold two other startups before deciding to try building Unacademy into a business.