SoftBank is said to dispatch officials to help stricken Oyo Hotels

Oyo has been among the hardest-hit in SoftBank’s global portfolio of sharing economy outfits. It slashed its regional presence in Japan by closing offices in provincial centers at the end of June and is also looking to downsize its Tokyo headquarters. The company also merged its hotel-booking and apartment-rental units in the country under new leadership. The moves extend the company’s effort to retrench internationally as it adapts to a much smaller tourism industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Spokespeople for SoftBank and Oyo Japan declined to comment.