SoftBank-backed Eruditus secures $350 mn debt funding for M&As

In December last year, VCCircle reported that the five edtech unicorns as of 2021--Byju's, owned and operated by Think and Learn Pvt Ltd; Unacademy, owned and operated by Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt Ltd; Vedantu Innovations Pvt Ltd; and upGrad Education Pvt Ltd--had invested about $3 billion in acquisitions in 2021 alone. The five companies had acquired about 21 smaller firms.