Softbank-backed Snapdeal defers ₹1250 crore IPO1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 12:24 PM IST
Snapdeal competes against the likes of Walmart-owned Flipkart, global giant Amazon, and social commerce platform Meesho in India’s e-commerce space
NEW DELHI: E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has withdrawn its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), deferring its initial public offering (IPO) amid a sell-off tech stocks worldwide.