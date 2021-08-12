Software solutions provider Nirmata raises $4 mn led by Z5 Capital, Samsung Next

In May 2021, Nirmata Policy Manager for Kyverno (PMK) was launched to streamline the adoption of Kyverno across multiple clusters as well as facilitate Policy-as-Code best practices by enabling the deployment of Kyverno policies across fleets of clusters using GitOps workflows. With this new investment, the company will scale its product and operations to support the Kyverno community and establish an engineering team in India as well as grow its sales and marketing to accelerate its adoption.