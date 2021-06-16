Software-testing platform BrowserStack on Wednesday announced that it has secured $200 million as a part of its Series B funding led by Silicon-Valley based venture capital firm, BOND, at a valuation of $4 billion valuation.

The round also saw participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel.

The ten-year old startup will look to use the proceeds from the current round for making future acquisitions and acqui-hires. It will also be investing the funds to grow its product and engineering teams, as it looks to focus on scale and growth.

San Francisco and Mumbai-based BrowserStack provides a software testing platform, which allows corporates and developers to comprehensively test their websites and mobile applications, replacing the need for teams to own and manage their own in-house testing infrastructure.

"We will continue to scale rapidly across functions to accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market. This funding will allow us to explore the different ways in which we can bring new products to market - via acquisitions, via acqui-hires, or by investing more heavily in our product and engineering teams," said Ritesh Arora, co-founder, and chief executive officer (CEO) of BrowserStack.

At present, BrowserStack claims that its software testing platform powers over two million tests every day across 15 global data centers. The platform allows developers to get instant access to more than 2,000 real mobile devices and browsers for testing.

The startup has close to 50,000 corporate clients which include internet giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, and Spotify among others.

"As software continues to rewire everything, the bar on speed and quality continues to rise, and testing software across the expanding number of browsers and devices is a huge and expensive challenge for development teams to manage on their own. BrowserStack makes this simple and cost-effective, giving developers instant access to the widest range of browser and device configurations to test their applications," said Jay Simons, general partner at BOND.

In the last three years, BrowserStack has more than tripled its employee base to more than 750 individuals, across seven countries and opened 10 new data centers worldwide.

“BrowserStack has become a leader in the space of testing by solving some complex problems for developers. The founding team has assembled some of the best talent we have seen to build a suite of truly scalable and innovative products," said Shekhar Kirani, partner at Accel.

The company claims to be profitable since its inception.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.