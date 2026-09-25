Solara in talks to raise $20-25 million led by Faering Capital

Hyderabad-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) home and kitchen startup Solara is in talks to raise $20–25 million in a round led by private equity firm Faering Capital, according to two people familiar with the deal. The company has appointed PwC as its banker, the people said.
Hyderabad-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) home and kitchen startup Solara is in talks to raise $20–25 million in a round led by private equity firm Faering Capital, according to two people familiar with the deal. The company has appointed PwC as its banker, the people said.
“They are hoping to close the deal in the next month or so. So, it's somewhere in the middle,” said one of the people said. Solara is being valued at around $100 million in the proposed round, the other person added.
“They are hoping to close the deal in the next month or so. So, it's somewhere in the middle,” said one of the people said. Solara is being valued at around $100 million in the proposed round, the other person added.
The fundraise comes as India’s home and kitchen essentials market gains momentum. The market was worth $5.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at an 8.5% compound annual growth rate through 2033, according to market research and consulting company Grand View Research.
“Home and kitchen is becoming an increasingly interesting consumer category because the home itself is evolving from being purely functional to becoming an expression of identity,” said Deepankur Malhotra, founder and managing partner at early-stage venture capital firm Kairon Capital.
“For millennials and Gen Z in particular, the brands they buy, the products they display and even the aesthetics of everyday appliances increasingly reflect their personality and lifestyle. That is creating room for newer brands that can combine design, functionality and a distinctive consumer proposition,” Malhotra said.
Founded in 2021 by Amazon alumni Gopal Kolli and Swetha Padma Parvathaneni, Solara sells drinkware, kitchen appliances and cookware. More than half of its revenue now comes from appliances.
The company’s revenue rose from ₹22.7 crore in fiscal year 2024 (FY24) to ₹40.9 crore in FY25, according to data platform Tracxn, sourced from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Solara also turned profitable in FY25, reporting a profit of ₹1.5 crore, compared with a loss of ₹30.9 lakh a year earlier.
This would be Solara’s first institutional fundraise. In 2023, the company raised $643,000 from friends and family. Solara did not respond to Mint’s queries until press time. PwC and Faering Capital also did not respond.
A crowded but evolving market
India’s kitchenware market is being shaped by changing consumer preferences, greater awareness of health and growing demand for products that are durable, aesthetically appealing and made with food-safe materials.
The shift is also driving demand for air fryers and premium cookware made from toxin-free materials, with newer brands experimenting with differentiated products and supply chains. India’s health and wellness market is expected to expand from $164.4 billion in 2025 to $257.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%, according to market research company IMARC.
Mint reported in September last year on a new wave of startups, including Cumin Co, The Indus Valley and Nestasia, turning to traditional materials such as stainless steel and cast iron to make durable kadhais, pans and pressure cookers for consumers seeking safer alternatives for everyday cooking.
Kitchen appliances, however, can be structurally harder to build than many other D2C categories, industry experts said.
“Purchase frequency is lower, working-capital requirements can be higher, and product quality, warranties and after-sales service become increasingly important as the brand scales. So while we see the category as attractive over the next 2–3 years, we believe the winners will be those that combine strong brand and aesthetics with genuine product differentiation, sound unit economics and a reliable omnichannel and service backbone,” Malhotra said.