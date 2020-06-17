Home >Companies >Start-ups >Sona Comstar ties up with IIT Delhi to fund start-ups
iStockphoto
iStockphoto

Sona Comstar ties up with IIT Delhi to fund start-ups

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2020, 06:47 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

IIT Delhi wants to engage with the industry to strengthen startup programs in academia to bring new technologies to market

NEW DELHI : Sona Comstar, a leading automobile component manufacturer Wednesday tied up with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) to support, fund and mentor innovative startups.

"IIT Delhi wants to engage with the industry to strengthen startup programs in academia as this is a good way to quickly bring new technologies to market," said IIT delhi director V Ramgopal Rao.

Kiran Deshmukh, Chief Technology Officer of Sona Comstar said he is hopeful that this partnership will enable creation of new IP and innovative "Make-in-India products".

The Sona Comstar, with revenue of Rs. 1,500 crore is an Indian origin, global automotive systems and components manufacturer with 10 plants spread across India, China, Mexico, and the US, according to the official website of the company. Sunjay Kapur is the chairman of Sona Comstar.

Startups working in the area of e-mobility can apply under this program and each of the selected startup can get up to Rs.80 lakh grant with the option to retain its IP.

IIT Delhi that has a robust start up culture in the campus, and is planning to expand its start-up ecosystem in a satellite campus in Haryana said “this is first of its kind industry support programme in the area of mobility".

Anil Wali managing director of the foundation for innovation and technology transfer, a department t that nurtures startups and industrial relation said the collaboration will help in the design and development of indigenous technologies.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Synergy Group Corp is willing to take a majority stake in Jet Airways. (Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint)

Deals Buzz: Blackstone may exit auto parts JV Sona Comstar via IPO in two years

3 min read . 03 Sep 2019
IIT Delhi. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

IIT-Madras, IISc, IIT-Delhi best universities in India: Govt survey

1 min read . 11 Jun 2020
For employee stock ownership plans to work, exits—either through an IPO or a sale—are key. And the fundamental problem for Indian startups with regard to ESOPs is that there just haven’t been enough exits. (Photo: Mint)

The pitfalls of ESOP lifelines at startups

10 min read . 06:27 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout