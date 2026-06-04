Sony, 3one4 Capital back WeRize in fresh funding as fintech eyes 2028 IPO

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read4 Jun 2026, 06:05 AM IST
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The fresh capital takes the Bengaluru-based startup’s total equity raised to more than $28 million since its inception in 2019.(Pixabay)
Summary
WeRize has raised fresh capital led by Sony Innovation Fund as it scales AI-driven financial products and prepares for a potential 2028 IPO.

MUMBAI: Fintech platform WeRize has raised $7 million in a pre-Series C funding round, according to a company statement. The round was led by Sony Innovation Fund, the corporate venture arm of Sony Group Corp., with participation from existing investor 3one4 Capital.

The fresh capital takes the Bengaluru-based startup’s total equity raised to more than $28 million since its inception in 2019. The company said the funds will be deployed toward building artificial intelligence infrastructure, expanding its product suite, and preparing for a potential initial public offering.

“The company is targeting a Series C round some time next year, and plans an IPO (initial public offering) by 2028 if all internal targets are met accordingly,” a person aware of the development said on the condition of anonymity.

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According to a filing with the Registrar of Companies earlier this year, WeRize passed a special resolution to issue 10,150 convertible equity shares worth 64 crore to the two investors. Sony was expected to invest around 46 crore, with 3one4 Capital contributing the remainder.

The company plans to use the latest capital to expand into secured housing loans, mutual funds, online bonds, and co-branded credit cards.

Founded by former Lendingkart executives Vishal Chopra and Himanshu Gupta, WeRize offers credit, insurance and savings products targeted at an estimated 300 million people across more than 5,000 cities in small-town India. The platform uses regional data signals to design customised group insurance, lending and wealth management products.

Prior to this round, WeRize last raised capital in June 2022, when it secured $15.5 million at a $115 million valuation in a round backed by British International Investment, Sony Innovation Fund, and existing shareholders.

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The company has also attracted backing from investors including Kalaari Capital, Orios Venture Partners and Picus Capital

“These consistent infusions have enabled WFPL to enhance its digital lending platform and support steady growth in its AUM, while maintaining a healthy capital position,” an India Ratings and Research report from November 2025 said.

"Three hundred million people in small-city India are earning, saving, and transacting, but the financial system is still figuring out the intricacies of reaching out to them with the right financial products with the right distribution, at the right cost," Chopra, co-founder and chief executive of WeRize, said in the statement.

Also Read | Muthoot FinCorp bets that boring beats disruptive in digital lending

As of March 2026, WeRize operated at an annualized gross revenue rate of $65 million and a net revenue run rate of $32 million, with an Ebitda run rate of $15 million and pre-tax profit exceeding $7 million. It also reported a return on equity above 20% and expects profits to grow 2–3x over the next 12 months.

About the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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