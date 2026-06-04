Sony, 3one4 Capital back WeRize in fresh funding as fintech eyes 2028 IPO

MUMBAI: Fintech platform WeRize has raised $7 million in a pre-Series C funding round, according to a company statement. The round was led by Sony Innovation Fund, the corporate venture arm of Sony Group Corp., with participation from existing investor 3one4 Capital.
MUMBAI: Fintech platform WeRize has raised $7 million in a pre-Series C funding round, according to a company statement. The round was led by Sony Innovation Fund, the corporate venture arm of Sony Group Corp., with participation from existing investor 3one4 Capital.
The fresh capital takes the Bengaluru-based startup’s total equity raised to more than $28 million since its inception in 2019. The company said the funds will be deployed toward building artificial intelligence infrastructure, expanding its product suite, and preparing for a potential initial public offering.
The fresh capital takes the Bengaluru-based startup’s total equity raised to more than $28 million since its inception in 2019. The company said the funds will be deployed toward building artificial intelligence infrastructure, expanding its product suite, and preparing for a potential initial public offering.
“The company is targeting a Series C round some time next year, and plans an IPO (initial public offering) by 2028 if all internal targets are met accordingly,” a person aware of the development said on the condition of anonymity.
According to a filing with the Registrar of Companies earlier this year, WeRize passed a special resolution to issue 10,150 convertible equity shares worth ₹64 crore to the two investors. Sony was expected to invest around ₹46 crore, with 3one4 Capital contributing the remainder.
The company plans to use the latest capital to expand into secured housing loans, mutual funds, online bonds, and co-branded credit cards.
Founded by former Lendingkart executives Vishal Chopra and Himanshu Gupta, WeRize offers credit, insurance and savings products targeted at an estimated 300 million people across more than 5,000 cities in small-town India. The platform uses regional data signals to design customised group insurance, lending and wealth management products.
Prior to this round, WeRize last raised capital in June 2022, when it secured $15.5 million at a $115 million valuation in a round backed by British International Investment, Sony Innovation Fund, and existing shareholders.
The company has also attracted backing from investors including Kalaari Capital, Orios Venture Partners and Picus Capital
“These consistent infusions have enabled WFPL to enhance its digital lending platform and support steady growth in its AUM, while maintaining a healthy capital position,” an India Ratings and Research report from November 2025 said.
"Three hundred million people in small-city India are earning, saving, and transacting, but the financial system is still figuring out the intricacies of reaching out to them with the right financial products with the right distribution, at the right cost," Chopra, co-founder and chief executive of WeRize, said in the statement.
As of March 2026, WeRize operated at an annualized gross revenue rate of $65 million and a net revenue run rate of $32 million, with an Ebitda run rate of $15 million and pre-tax profit exceeding $7 million. It also reported a return on equity above 20% and expects profits to grow 2–3x over the next 12 months.