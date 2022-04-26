South Indian food startup VS Mani & Co raises 2.5 cr in angel funding round

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Speciality south Indian food startup VS Mani & Co on Tuesday said it has raised $370,000 (over ₹2.5 crore) in an angel funding round.
Angel investors, including Haresh Chawla, Partner, True North Co; Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO People Group; Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow; Sidharth Rao, Group CEO DentsuMB; Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO JetSynthesys; actor-producer Rana Daggubati and Sattva Group's family office, participated in the round, VS Mani & Co said in a statement.
The Bengaluru-based firm said it will use the fund to take its online-first business to other channels and expand the product line to include south Indian snacks.
"Many south Indian foods are popular across the country but there are hardly any pan-India players who have consolidated this opportunity into a comprehensive, ready-to-consume range of south Indian delicacies. We want to create a 'national south Indian brand'...," VS Mani & Co Founder G D Prasad said.
The company said it plans to scale via online marketplaces and offline retail not just in India but also abroad where there is a significant diaspora to cater to.
Commenting on the investment in the company, Mittal said VS Mani & Co is well placed to grow into a leader in the specialty south Indian food segment, the one where there are hardly any national players.
Founded by GD Prasad in 2020, the is a Bangalore-based FMCG company that offers South Indian packaged foods and beverages.
“VS Mani strikes a chord with its brand story, transporting consumers to the quintessential South Indian home of GD’s childhood years. It is well placed to grow into a leader in the specialty South Indian foods segment, one where there are hardly any national players", says Anupam Mittal, who has invested in the brand.
Yashas Alur, Co-Founder & Head of Growth says: “As of now, almost 90% of our sales come from our own channel. We have acquired customers profitably – and with healthy repeat rates, have also proven that we have a solid product".
“Now, the plan is to scale via online marketplaces and offline retail – not just in India, but also abroad, where there is a significant diaspora to cater to", adds Rahul Bajaj, Co-Founder & Head of Operations.