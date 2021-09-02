SPAC rout erases $75 billion in startup value

SPAC declines are concentrated in companies tied to green energy and sustainability, though the damage is widespread. About 75% of the SPACs that have announced deals but haven’t completed them are trading below their listing price. Earlier this year, when the sector was perhaps the hottest area of finance, SPACs nearly always rose after announcing deals. Now, it is common for SPACs—such as the one that said in June it is taking electric flying-taxi firm Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd. public—to unveil mergers and see their shares fall.