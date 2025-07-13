Why space defence is no longer a pie in the sky for Indian companies
Shouvik Das 10 min read 13 Jul 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Summary
India’s space startups—once heavily questioned about their commercial prospects—now stand on the precipice of bagging contracts from countries around the world. At stake is India’s potential to take the challenge to the US & China, the de facto leaders in global space defence and surveillance tech.
New Delhi/Bengaluru: Anirudh Sharma, chief executive of space startup Digantara, is setting up a satellite manufacturing assembly line at his company’s Bengaluru headquarters. It’s a bit of a departure from Digantara’s original premise of selling ‘space situational awareness’—a map for satellites to navigate increasingly crowded orbits.
