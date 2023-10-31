'Space policy has been a game changer in India’s private space-tech arena': Skyroot co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana
The company announced on Monday that it has raised $27.5 million, taking its total funding to $95 million, confirming growing investor interest in space-tech
Space-tech company Skyroot Aerospace has raised $27.5 million (about ₹225 crore) in a pre-Series C funding round led by Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, confirming India’s status as a rising private space-tech power. Co-founder and CEO of the company, Pawan Kumar Chandana, widely regarded as a pioneer in India’s private space-tech arena, says the aspiration is to build a strong space-tech enterprise for the world from India. With the help of the new round of funding, the total funding into the company has risen to $95 million.