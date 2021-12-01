Space startup Pixxel readies satellites to relay data to help farmers, forests

According to Ahmed, while there is plenty of scope for policies and official processes in India’s space-tech sector to be established and made easier, there has been tangible growth in the availability of support for a private space entity in the country. “For instance, we got to test our satellites at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. We have also worked with the National Remote Sensing Centre to set up the data processes for our software offerings," he said.