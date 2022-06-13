Space startups sign MoUs with Isro to use govt geospatial data2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 05:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has facilitated the signing of 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between private Indian companies, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). The MoUs cover a range of applications, which include the use of Isro’s geospatial data for use in a proprietary platform.