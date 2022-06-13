Space startups sign MoUs with Isro to use govt geospatial data

IN-SPACe is a government undertaking that was launched in June 2020, and is the go-to body for private Indian companies operating in space, satellite imagery and related fields, to gain resources and expertise from the central space agency of India, Isro. The entity will exist alongside newly established public sector undertaking (PSU), New Space Indian Limited (NSIL), which has been tasked with gaining private contracts from around the world to be executed by Isro.