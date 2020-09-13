Spacetech startups are ready to take off in India

Founded in 2019 by then 21-year olds Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, while still studying at the Birla Institiute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, Pixxel’s satellites claim to collect high quality data as compared to today’s satellites that will then be analyzed using machine and deep learning models in order to detect, monitor and predict global problems. The first satellite is scheduled to launch towards the end of this year on a Soyuz rocket.