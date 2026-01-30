India’s spacetech funding heats up as early startups near launches

BENGALURU: Dealmaking in spacetech startups accelerated in 2025 as investors responded to signs that early entrants are hitting key milestones, beginning to loosen capital for a sector long viewed as high-risk and slow to mature.

Data from Venture Intelligence shows that venture capital poured in $276 million across 33 deals in 2025, compared with a total of $262 million across 28 deals in 2023 and 2024 cumulatively. New entrants into the ecosystem received cheques alongside mature companies raising larger rounds.

“Early incumbents in the sector have been able to raise capital, which in turn has created confidence in the entrepreneurial community that the investing ecosystem is there to support them," said Pratik Aggarwal, partner at global venture capital firm Accel. “There’s also been an inflection point of talent."

Early entrants such as Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot, which were initially focused on building space infrastructure, are now approaching first commercial launches. Most are expected to launch rockets sometime in 2026.

That progress has begun to attract funds that have historically avoided deeptech.

Arkam Ventures, which traditionally hasn’t made deep tech investments, is now evaluating spacetech more actively and is looking to make between four and five bets from its second fund, announced in 2023 with a target corpus of $180 million and yet to announce a final close. The firm invested in Skyroot in 2024 in an unannounced cheque from its first fund.

“We learnt a lot about spacetech with that investment including how deep the supply chain is, what are the critical components, what are the advantages India has in the sector," said Rahul Chandra, managing director at the early-stage fund. “We’re using a lot of that thesis for our subsequent fund."

Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital is also stepping up deeptech investments and has been meeting more spacetech companies than in prior years. The firm made an early bet in Agnikul Cosmos and participated in satellite startup Galaxeye’s $6.5 million round in 2024.

“We’re looking at companies more from a lens of how India can diversify away from the dependencies on other countries," said Dinesh Pai, who heads investments at the firm.

Frenzy in a high-diligence market

Among the top ten funding rounds in spacetech last year, only two were in mature players—Digantara and Agnikul, which raised $50 million and $17.5 million, respectively, according to Venture Intelligence. The remainder went to early-stage companies, indicating that a large share of the $276 million invested in 2025 flowed into younger startups.

The outlier in 2025 was EtherealX, a Series A company that raised $20.5 million in a round led by TDK Ventures and BIG Capital, with participation from Accel, Bluehill.vc, Prosus Ventures and four others. Two years ago, such a large early-stage cheque for the sector was practically unheard of.

Several early-stage investors said competition for deals has intensified.

“It's 100% more competitive for high quality deals," Manu Iyer, co-founder and general partner at Bluehill.vc told Mint. “Even relatively good quality deals have four to five funds making a play."

Where pre-seed and seed rounds previously tended to be led by a single institutional investor, early-stage rounds in 2025 and early 2026 are increasingly being done by multiple funds together.

TakeMe2Space raised a $5 million seed round from Chiratae Ventures, Unicorn India Ventures, Artha India Ventures and SEA Fund. SpaceFields’ $5 million pre-Series A was led by Globaz Technologies with participation from Rockstud Capital, Rainmatter, Venture Catalysts and at least five more funds.

“The market is definitely more competitive. But that's a good thing for the founder ecosystem because they have more funds to choose from that can support them," said Accel's Aggarwal.

Pre-seed and seed cheque sizes, however, haven’t moved much. From 2023 to 2024, cheques rose from $2 million to $3 million, with 2025 seeing no change, according to Venture Intelligence. That said, with competitiveness heating up, investors say some cheques are going as high as $5 million.

Catalyx Space raised $5 million, while Cosmoserve Space, and Olee Space both raised $3 million each.

These larger cheques, however, come with expectations around founder background and depth of technical work.

“Rounds are really competitive for founders who have been working on the technology their startup is building and have been doing it for years before they went hunting for venture capital money," said Atharva Shah, senior associate at Rockstud Capital.

Valuations edge higher

As more capital chases a finite pool of companies, valuations are also beginning to edge up.

“I don’t know about valuations going crazy, but they’re definitely creeping up," said Bluehill’s Iyer. “Pricing has gone 30% higher than I’d like to be paying in most of the spacetech segments. But it's really just a function of the amount of capital available at the bottom of the pyramid."

Deeptech investors typically price companies conservatively at early stages, with sharp step-ups as technology readiness improves and commercial viability becomes clearer.

Agnikul is a good example. Even as its capital requirements slowed with improving technology readiness, its November $17.5 million round valued the company at $500 million, aided by the fact that it has a launch in the works.

Aggarwal from Accel views the valuation creep as a sign of ecosystem maturity. “It’s a good thing for founders. It gets cheaper for them to raise money, build out milestones and they get to dilute less equity."

For founders, controlling how much equity they give up remains central. “Because of how capital intensive this sector is, founders like me are generally looking to dilute just enough to raise the next round and the one after that without any problems," said Manu Nair, co-founder and chief executive of EtherealX. “Investors generally tend to seek comfort in that and so have I."

The reusable rocket startup’s valuation jumped 5.5x in its latest round to $80.5 million, from $14.5 million after its $5 million seed round in 2024.

More than a rocket

As incumbents move toward launches and satellite companies sign defence and agriculture contracts, investor interest is spreading across the value chain.

Arkam Ventures is evaluating launch and satellite companies, where it expects manufacturing to become more domestic, but is also open to downstream plays. “There’s data-related companies, debris collection and removalplays that will crop up as well," said Chandra.

Other areas attracting capital include earth observation, space domain awareness, space situational awareness, and in-orbit and in-space services.

Bluehill is scouting companies building avionics systems, satellite substructures, control systems, communication arrays and electronic warfare, said Iyer. Rockstud is looking at startups working on propulsion systems.

Accel, meanwhile, is becoming steadily more bullish on space. Aggarwal said the firm is studying where it wants to invest across the sector and scouting opportunities through its Atoms the ‘X’ track accelerator programme. “We want to be the first partners for those who are reimagining what the space ecosystem will look like in the future."