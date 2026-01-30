India’s spacetech funding heats up as early startups near launches
Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 30 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Larger seed cheques, tougher competition and climbing valuations signal a shift in investor appetite for space startups.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU: Dealmaking in spacetech startups accelerated in 2025 as investors responded to signs that early entrants are hitting key milestones, beginning to loosen capital for a sector long viewed as high-risk and slow to mature.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story