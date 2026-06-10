Spacetech firms dominate first disbursals under ₹1-tn innovation fund

"R&D and innovation should help companies scale globally and become more competitive. The only way to compete globally is through innovation; it is not just about price competition. Citizens are exposed to a range of disruptions, whether related to fuel supplies or future crises. Investment in R&D, science, and technology is ultimately about strengthening our ability to respond proactively to these challenges," said Janak Nabar, chief executive of the Centre for Technology Innovation and Economic Research (CTIER), a think-tank that studies the impact of policies aimed at promoting research and development.