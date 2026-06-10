New Delhi: India's spacetech startups have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the first disbursal round under its ₹1 trillion research, development and innovation (RDI) fund, as the government ramps up efforts to build domestic prowess in strategic technologies.
Spacetech firms dominate first disbursals under ₹1-tn innovation fund
SummarySpacetech companies, including Dhruva Space and Astrome, secured ₹833.89 crore in assistance, the highest among all sectors, according to a document reviewed by Mint. The government approved 22 startups for a total assistance of ₹2,192.32 crore.
New Delhi: India's spacetech startups have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the first disbursal round under its ₹1 trillion research, development and innovation (RDI) fund, as the government ramps up efforts to build domestic prowess in strategic technologies.
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