Spandana Sphoorty reduces IPO size; sets price band at 853-856

Mumbai: Microlender Spandana Sphoorty Financial Services Ltd has reduced the offer for sale portion in its initial public offering (IPO) by 29%. At the price band of ₹853-856, shareholders of the firm would sell ₹800 crore worth shares at the upper end of the price band, as against ₹1,125 crore they had planned earlier, if calculated using the same price band.

The initial share sale will open for subscription on 5 August and close on 7 August.

The reduction in the OFS size of the Hyderabad-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) comes in the backdrop of a slowdown in the country’s primary capital market. So far this year, only eight companies have gone public to raise around ₹5,509 crore, compared to last year’s 24 IPOs that raised ₹30,959 crore, according to data from primary market tracker Prime Database.

According to the red herring prospectus filed by Spandana, its shareholders cut down the number of shares being sold to 93.56 lakh, from the earlier 131.46 lakh shares that they intended to sell.

Most of the shareholders, including private equity firm Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund, venture capital fund Helion Venture Partners, along with Valiant Mauritius Partners FDI Ltd, and corporate promoter entity Kangchenjunga Ltd, have reduced the number of shares they are selling.

The microfinance institution turned NBFC, set up in 2003, mainly gives small-ticket unsecured loans to women from low-income households in rural areas. The lender provides business loans, income-generation loans and loans against gold jewellery.

Besides the secondary stake sale, the company plans to raise fresh capital worth ₹400 crore through the IPO for augmenting its capital base and for general corporate purposes.