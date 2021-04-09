Speciale Invest announces first close of second fund at 140 crore

“We are excited to announce the launch of our second fund to support and boost the deep-tech startup ecosystem in India amid the ongoing pandemic. The oversubscribed round of funding and interest in our subsequent round demonstrate the support of our investors in our team in creating a long standing venture institution. It also reaffirms our commitment towards looking out for entrepreneurs who have unconventional ideas in building futuristic companies," said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest.