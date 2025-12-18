Speciale Invest to launch ₹1,600 crore growth fund for deeptech investment

There is increased policy support too. The government's Research, Development and Innovation Scheme, a ₹1 trillion initiative spread across the next six years, is meant to boost private sector participation. "Given this, the private equity and venture capital funds are keen to invest in the sector, and in my view, we will witness more uptick in funding to enable growth of deeptech companies in 2026," said Raja Lahiri, partner and technology industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.