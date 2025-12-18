Deeptech-focused venture capital firm Speciale Invest is set to launch its second growth focused fund, with a target of ₹1,400 crore-1,600 crore ($177 million), according to top executives.
Speciale Invest to launch ₹1,600 crore growth fund for deeptech investment
SummaryWhile 60% of the fund will be for new investments, 40% is being allocated to follow-on rounds in new and old portfolio companies.
