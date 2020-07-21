SpiceJet acqui-hires ixigo subsidiary Travenues

BENGALURU: Low-cost airline and air cargo operator SpiceJet has aqui-hired the team and technology platform of Bengaluru-based airline technology company Travenues, a wholly-owned subsidiary of online travel aggregator ixigo.

While the technology team of Travenues has joined SpiceJet, the latter will inherit the airline technology and commerce platform built by Travenues that specialises in mobile apps, user experience (UX), engagement, cross-selling, payments, personalisation among others.

Last year, Travenues had signed its first technology partnership with SpiceJet for digital transformation of its consumer-facing experiences.

Travenues is a technology platform business for travel suppliers, and offers a travel-tech airline commerce and ancillary sales platform to airlines that allows for extensive customisation and state-of-the-art personalisation.

With the launch of Travenues last year, Gurugram-based ixigo aimed to help airlines power their own consumer experiences through this B2B offering and use deep tech integrations to further help airlines with UX around engagement, segmentation, targeting, cross-selling, payments, and customer service.

“This acqui-hire will help SpiceJet strengthen its e-commerce platforms as we continue to innovate across multiple technology areas and achieve our vision of being the worldwide leader in aviation technology," said Ashish Vikram, chief technology and innovation officer, SpiceJet.

“We are happy that we were able to incubate a startup and build a next generation platform with a motivated tightly-knit team that can truly disrupt airline direct sales and airline commerce. The possibilities this unfolds for SpiceJet are endless!" said Rajnish Kumar, co-founder & CTO, ixigo.

In June, Mint reported that online travel aggregators in India were seeing a 30-40% rise in demand, with domestic flights resuming in a staggered manner.

The government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19 brought the domestic and international travel industry to a halt, with flights temporarily suspended March onward. Domestic flights resumed around May-end.

Recently, Indian private airlines, IndiGo said it will lay off 10% of its workforce due to the economic crisis induced by covid-19 pandemic. Currently, domestic airlines can operate with 45% capacity.

