Used-car platform Spinny begins work on IPO, eyes up to $300 million raise

Priyamvada CAgnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read12 Jun 2026, 12:00 PM IST
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With a growing used-car market in India, this listing may make Spinny a key public player ahead of rivals like Cars24 and CarDekho.(Pexel)
Summary
Used-car platform Spinny has begun preparations for a $250-300 million IPO, seeking to capitalize on rapid growth in India’s organized pre-owned vehicle market.

Valuedrive Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates used-car platform Spinny, has begun preparations to raise up to $300 million through an initial public offering (IPO) and is expected to file draft papers over the next quarter, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“The company plans to raise about $250-300 million and has begun work on the DRHP,” one of the people cited above said. It has roped in Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and Citi India to advise on the process, the second person added.

Both the people spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions remain private.

If the plans proceed as expected, the listing will add to the growing pipeline of companies heading to public markets and could make Spinny the first major player in India’s used-car platform segment to list, ahead of rivals such as Cars24 and CarDekho.

The IPO is expected to provide an exit opportunity for some of Spinny’s early investors while giving the company fresh capital to fund expansion.

While Citi declined to comment; Morgan Stanley, Kotak, and Spinny founder and chief executive Niraj Singh did not immediately respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | Zepto’s IPO filing shows quick commerce is still a tough math

Growth journey

Founded in 2015 by Singh, Mohit Gupta and Ramanshu Mahau, Spinny was launched as India’s used-car market began gaining momentum, driven by consumers seeking better value and affordability.

The company sought to address key challenges in used-car transactions, including information asymmetry, a lack of trusted intermediaries, and the difficulty buyers and sellers faced in discovering fair prices across a fragmented market.

Through the years, Spinny raised over $700 million from several investors including Tiger Global Management and Elevation Capital. More recently, the company closed a $160-170 million round led by US-based investors Fidelity and Accel Leaders Fund in February 2026, according to a report by Economic Times.

The transaction included about $90 million of primary capital, with the remainder coming through secondary share sales by early investors Blume Ventures and Fundamentum. The round valued Spinny at about $1.28 billion as of February 2026, according to data sourced from Tracxn.

Also Read | Women account for 46% of used cars sales in March this year: Spinny

In FY25, Spinny’s revenue from operations rose to 4,656.83 crore from 3,730.01 crore a year earlier.

Its losses narrowed to 423.81 crore from 587.52 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Market opportunity

India’s used-car market is growing faster than any other major used-car market, and is on track to touch $70 billion with 9-10 million projected retail transactions by FY31, making it the third largest globally, Redseer said in a report in April.

While the unorganized segment still accounts for about 80% of the market, it often falls short on critical aspects such as transparency, trust, pricing and customer experience.

Also Read | As cars get smarter, global mid-tier auto suppliers look to India for growth

This, Redseer said, creates a significant opportunity for organized platforms such as Spinny as consumers increasingly seek a comprehensive offering that includes wider vehicle selection, competitive pricing, authenticity, financing options and value-added services.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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