NEW DELHI: Online spiritual wellness company Emerging Vision on Tuesday raised $4 million as a part of its Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

With this round, the company has raised a total of $5 million till date. It will use the proceeds from the round to scale its operations.

The two-year-old platform is an online global spiritual wellness platform which facilitates interactive, face-to-face consultations with verified astrologers, tarot readers, life coaches and mentors.

Emerging Vision’s Android app is called Guruji while its iOS offering is called Teller. The apps are designed keeping in mind Gen Z and digitally-native users.

The company’s Guruji and Teller apps provide free live public sessions that allow users to understand the service, and private paid live sessions for tailored consultations.

Free live sessions on Emerging Vision’s apps operate under a freemium model, whereby users are provided with a paid "call-in" option to initiate a quick consultation to get personal engagement with the astrologers.

“Spiritual services have played a key role in people’s lives, and today’s young generation is keen to adopt new ways to implement in their daily routines. Emerging Vision offers a holistic platform for these consumers, striking a fine balance between spiritual wellness and its accessibility. We are excited to take this journey forward with the support of Lightspeed," stated Saarthak Singh, co-founder, Emerging Vision.

Within 18 months of its Android launch and three months of its iOS launch, Emerging Vision had already achieved a $6 million annualised revenue run rate, the company said.

The platform currently has 180,000 consultations per month with around 30% of new users returning to consult the app again in the following month.

“Emerging Vision has created a transformative approach towards spiritual wellness at a time where there is fast growing demand globally for wellness solutions. We are excited to back the Emerging Vision team as it takes its next fundamental steps to expand its platforms across more markets and redefine spiritual wellness globally," said Akshay Bhushan, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Emerging Vision now has a team of more than 550 verified astrologers which cover domains of astrology, tarot reading, palmistry and numerology.

In addition to expanding its global operations, Emerging Vision also plans to launch its own e-commerce marketplace. This will eventually morph into the first port of call for global users seeking spiritual wellness with offerings focusing on livestreaming, consultation, content and community.

