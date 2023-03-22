Sportskeeda acquires majority stake in US’s Pro Football Network for $1.8 million.

Sportskeeda acquires majority stake in US’s Pro Football Network for $1.8 million1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:13 PM IST
This is the first acquisition for Absolute Sports in the US sports media market. The $1.8 million acquisition was an all-cash transaction and includes a primary infusion of capital and secondary stock purchases,the company said. Absolute Sports will use its cash reserves to complete the transaction.
New Delhi: Nazara Technologies-owned Absolute Sports, the parent company of Sportskeeda, a sports news and analysis website, has acquired 73.27%stake in US-based Pro Football Network LLC, an analysis website that covers NFL and college football.
