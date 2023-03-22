Sportskeeda acquires majority stake in US’s Pro Football Network for $1.8 million.

Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Absolute Sports, said, “We are delighted to welcome Pro Football Network as the newest member of the family. This marks the beginning of our journey to create a comprehensive portfolio of sports media brands. Our flagship brand, Sportskeeda, has achieved success, with an increase from 15 million monthly active users in 2019 to 80 million in 2023. We are confident that this will create massive value for our audiences and stakeholders alike, and we look forward to pursuing multiple acquisitions in the near future to further strengthen our position in the sports media landscape."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}