New Delhi: Direct-to-consumer personal care brand Juicy Chemistry on Thursday said it has raised funds from Spring Marketing Capital, as part of investment firm’s ‘Skin in the Game’ fund, that counts Verlinvest as an anchor investor.

Juicy Chemistry that retails organic skincare and hair products such as cleansers, moisturizers, soaps, hair masques, cold-pressed oils, among others was started by husband-wife duo, Megha and Pritesh Asher in 2014. In March, the brand raised $6.3 million in Series-A funding round led by Belgium-based investment firm Verlinvest. The investment will be directed towards scaling the day-to-day operations of the company.

Spring, co-founded by former Sequoia India CMO Raja Ganapathy, former DDB Mudra Group chief executive officer Vineet Gupta, and former chairman of Lowe Lintas Arun Iyer—typically invests in consumer-facing start-ups. The fund, focused on building brand and marketing capabilities, works with partner brands by providing marketing interventions apart from creating go-to-market strategies and building consumer propositions. Its other investments include beauty e-commerce platform Purplle.

The Spring leadership will help Juicy Chemistry in brand building with the strong experience they have gained from guiding and mentoring cutting-edge direct-to-consumer brands across categories and stages, the brand said in a statement to the press. Juicy Chemistry will accelerate in its next growth phase with a “distinctive visual identity" and a "unique narrative", it said.

Direct-to-consumer brands, especially in the beauty and personal care category, have seen a significant uptick in demand as shoppers browse the internet to experiment with new make-up and personal care products.

Raja Ganapathy, founding partner at Spring Capital said that the founders at Juicy Chemistry have created a product range with rigour, research and a strong sense of doing the right thing for the consumer. Not treating ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ as mere buzz words, they have ensured none of their products contain any synthetic additives or preservatives.

